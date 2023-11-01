Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Five Star Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

In other news, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 419,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 184,574 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 75,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSBC

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.