First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
NYSE FCF opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.
First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 33.78%.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.
