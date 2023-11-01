Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

