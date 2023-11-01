FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS stock opened at $432.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.84.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,967 shares of company stock worth $5,244,891. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

