Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

