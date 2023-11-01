Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
XOM stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
