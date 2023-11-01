Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 5.8% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $423.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

