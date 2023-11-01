Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 13,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Duke Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.