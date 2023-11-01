Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Update

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.32. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.42.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $30,598,160,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Entergy by 108.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,167.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

