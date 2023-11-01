Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ETR opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $120.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.32. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.42.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

