Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 321.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.