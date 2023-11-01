Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 321.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Enservco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

