Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,830,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 41,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 81,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

