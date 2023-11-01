Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

