Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 17,850 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

GDX stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

