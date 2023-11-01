Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 166.0% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Dragonfly Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

Further Reading

