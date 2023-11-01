Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
DFLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Dragonfly Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
