DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DLH during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

DLH Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $190.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. Equities analysts expect that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Featured Articles

