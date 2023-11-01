Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $17.89

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $17.53. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 2,143,745 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

