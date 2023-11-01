Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.20

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.20 and last traded at $67.57, with a volume of 129901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.62.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Diodes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

