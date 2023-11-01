Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Trading Up 2.8 %

DM opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

About Desktop Metal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 37,786.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 2,895,923 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $4,810,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $3,648,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.