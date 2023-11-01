Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) & Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Financial Comparison

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deliveroo and Coupang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deliveroo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coupang $20.58 billion 1.47 -$92.04 million $0.24 70.82

Deliveroo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deliveroo 1 1 4 0 2.50 Coupang 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Deliveroo and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Coupang has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.39%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Deliveroo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Coupang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deliveroo and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deliveroo N/A N/A N/A Coupang 1.94% 17.29% 4.51%

Summary

Coupang beats Deliveroo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deliveroo

(Get Free Report)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company also offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and China. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

