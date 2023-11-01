DEI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 89.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $732.79 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00196296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011382 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000901 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

