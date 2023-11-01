Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 655,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Danaos Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. Danaos has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.47. Danaos had a net margin of 51.40% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaos will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

