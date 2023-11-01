D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 926,171 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 573,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 625.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMC. UBS Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

