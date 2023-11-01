D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $220,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp grew its position in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

