D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KOF

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.