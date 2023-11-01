CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %
CVS stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
