CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,591,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,383,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

CVS opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

