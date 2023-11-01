Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.25% of Cummins worth $86,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 49,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

