Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.53 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $363,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 80.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $224.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.04 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.60 and a 200-day moving average of $238.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

