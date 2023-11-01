Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1,439.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $238.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.53 and its 200 day moving average is $280.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

