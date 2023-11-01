Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

