Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $96.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

