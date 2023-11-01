Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $160.00

Shares of Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDEGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.95), with a volume of 8674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Crimson Tide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Crimson Tide

In related news, insider Barrie Whipp acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,168.41). Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Crimson Tide Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

