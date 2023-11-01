Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Stories

