Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $389.00.

Several research analysts have commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $3,568,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,708,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $3,568,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,708,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,220 shares of company stock worth $10,045,240 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $386,743,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 788,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,475,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 535,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,332,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 325,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,257,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,671,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

CACC opened at $402.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.33. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $576.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 45.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

