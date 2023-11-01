Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 23,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

