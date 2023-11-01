Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Update

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 12,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CNM. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.55.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.8 %

Core & Main stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $33.32.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,597,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,847.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $468,847.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,260,028 shares of company stock valued at $616,913,016. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after acquiring an additional 285,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

