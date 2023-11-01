Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Community Financial by 2,613.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 96.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

