Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) Plans Dividend Increase – €1.17 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of €1.17 ($1.24) per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £247.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 46.98 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.14.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

