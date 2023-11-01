Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $59.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,701,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,341,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after purchasing an additional 399,565 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

