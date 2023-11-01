Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 264.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $214.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

