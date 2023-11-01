Choreo LLC Sells 491 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after acquiring an additional 522,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

