Choreo LLC Purchases 706 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.