Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.