Choreo LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 97.8% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

General Electric stock opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

