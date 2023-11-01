Choreo LLC Has $873,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after buying an additional 213,815 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,706,000 after buying an additional 131,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,862,000 after buying an additional 284,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.63.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.01. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

