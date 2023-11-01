Choreo LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

NYSE:GS opened at $303.38 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

