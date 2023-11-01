Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.90 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

