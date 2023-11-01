Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Short Interest Update

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 490,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In other Charge Enterprises news, Director Justin Deutsch bought 105,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,484.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,080,168 shares in the company, valued at $496,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 163,400 shares of company stock worth $78,744. Insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charge Enterprises by 85.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of Charge Enterprises stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Charge Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.13.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. The company had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Charge Enterprises will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

