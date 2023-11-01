Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charge Enterprises

In other news, Director Justin Deutsch acquired 105,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $48,484.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,080,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,877.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $78,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGE. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Price Performance

CRGE opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Charge Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.13.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Charge Enterprises will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

