Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Cellectis Stock Performance

CLLS stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.13. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 387.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.63%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 1,803,660 shares in the last quarter. Bpifrance SA bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $4,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 106,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

